Private Facebook chat argument involving inmate led to fatal Edinburg shooting 

A private Facebook group chat utilized by a 22-year-old Edinburg man and a man held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center led to a fatal Jan. 10 shooting.

A probable cause affidavit for the Wednesday arrest of Mario Cordero Jr. on a murder charge for the killing of 24-year-old Edinburg resident Michael Arevalo said that the shooting happened after he was arguing with an inmate named Abel “AJ” Sanchez Jr.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned that Sanchez, who is in custody, provided Cordero with access to his Facebook account so Cordero could communicate for him while he was in jail, according to the affidavit.

“Investigators received information that Mario was utilizing AJ’s social media account and was bragging about shooting the decedent on a private group chat,” the affidavit stated.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:28 p.m. that day in the 5600 block of Wakita Dr. in rural Edinburg, according to a news release.

The affidavit said that deputies responded to the location at 10:59 p.m. where they found multiple spent bullet casings on the roadway.

Arevalo had multiple gunshot wounds and witnesses said that men in dark colored hoodies arrived and opened fire and killed Arevalo.

Investigators are seeking another person of interest in the case — 24-year-old Edinburg resident Efrain “Keefer” Tenopal.

As for Sanchez, he told investigators that the only person who has access to his Facebook account is Cordero, according to the affidavit.

He has not been charged.

Cordero made a first appearance Wednesday afternoon and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with more information on the case to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668- 8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 TIPS app.