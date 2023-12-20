UTRGV Football announced the first signings in program history on Wednesday as recruits from the 2024 class signed national letters of intent to continue their football careers at the next level.

The Vaqueros announced the signings of nine current high school seniors who will help head coach Travis Bush and staff build the UTRGV football program from the ground up when they arrive on campus next year.

Zion Brown, QB, Humble Atascocita

Brown is a three-star dual-threat quarterback from Humble Atascocita listed as 6-foot and 181 pounds. He threw for 3,221 yards and 38 touchdowns and ran for 559 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season. Brown helped lead Atascocita to the Region III 6A championship game against Galena Park North Shore.

Brennan Carroll, RB, San Antonio Roosevelt

Carroll capped off his senior season by running for 2,253 yards and 2,451 all-purpose yards. Carroll, listed as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, averaged over eight yards per carry and scored 27 touchdowns in 10 games. He possesses good balance, burst and vision and can catch the ball out of the backfield as an offensive playmaker.

Atzel Chavez Jr., QB, Laredo United

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback Chavez threw for 3,760 yards and 38 touchdowns in 13 games, while adding 403 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Chavez was a top 25 semifinalist for Dave Campbell’s 2023 Mr. Texas Football award and led Laredo United into the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Roman Hernandez, OL, El Paso Eastlake

Hernandez is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound left tackle who overpowers defenders on the offensive line. Hernandez, who is also a wrestler, has good hands and finishes blocks with defenders on their backs by using leverage, strength and tenacity. He also has good feet in pass protection blocking on the quarterback’s blindside.

Nicholas Hughes, OL/DL, San Antonio Central Catholic

Hughes is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound power who made his presence felt on both the offensive and defensive lines at Central Catholic. Hughes played left tackle and consistently dominated opposition to help lead the offense. Defensively, Hughes played defensive tackle and had 18 tackles and two sacks as a two-way player.

Nathan Luschen, TE, Cuero

Luschen is a tight end who can line up inline, in the slot or in the backfield and win in all areas. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Luschen uses his size and speed to win downfield to give quarterbacks a solid option in the middle of the field. Luschen, who is also a basketball player at Cuero, brought in 19 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns as a junior and added 17 catches for 206 and two scores as a senior. He was also used multiple times and excelled as a lead blocker.

Nicholas Peace, DB, Dickinson

Peace displayed the ability to play cornerback and safety and did both of them at a high level during his time at Dickinson. The 6-foot-1 defensive back is a playmaker in the secondary with good closing speed defending the pass. Peace can man up 1-on-1 with opposing offensive weapons and is a force defending the run with good instincts in fending off blocks in the box and tracking down ball carriers.

Juan’Yae Taylor, ATH, San Antonio Wagner

Taylor played slotback in Wagner’s Nasty Slot offense and rushed for 833 yards and nine touchdowns on just 57 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per rush in 11 games as a senior. Taylor also caught nine passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Taylor has big play ability with the ball in his hands and is a willing blocker in the run game.

Cah’lil Ward, DB, League City Clear Creek

Ward is a ballhawking defensive back who can eliminate the threat of deep passes as the last line of the defense. Listed as 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Ward’s speed and ball skills stand out while defending the pass as a rangy player from sideline to sideline. Ward also makes his presence felt with big hits in the run and pass game.