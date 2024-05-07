Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Edinburg Parks and Recreation, for the first time, hosted a Junior Olympic boxing tournament over the weekend with 478 registered boxers and more than 300 coaches and officials.

Boxers from the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, San Antonio and elsewhere around the state competed in what was the largest regional tournament in South Texas Amateur Boxing Association history.

All boxers from ages 13-16 who won advance to the Junior Olympic National event in Witchita, Kansas, which is scheduled for June 22-29.

Edinburg Director of Parks and Recreation Javier Garcia, assistant director Eric Molina and boxing/karate supervisor Martin Martinez met four years ago to begin planning the event.

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce also partnered with the event hosts. Officials said the goal is to bring a national Junior Olympics boxing tournament to Edinburg.