Edinburg Parks and Recreation, for the first time, hosted a Junior Olympic boxing tournament over the weekend with 478 registered boxers and more than 300 coaches and officials.

Boxers from the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, San Antonio and elsewhere around the state competed in what was the largest regional tournament in South Texas Amateur Boxing Association history.

All boxers from ages 13-16 who won advance to the Junior Olympic National event in Witchita, Kansas, which is scheduled for June 22-29.

Edinburg Director of Parks and Recreation Javier Garcia, assistant director Eric Molina and boxing/karate supervisor Martin Martinez met four years ago to begin planning the event.

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce also partnered with the event hosts. Officials said the goal is to bring a national Junior Olympics boxing tournament to Edinburg.

Victoriano Rodriguez takes a hit to the face from his opponent during the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Jade Rocha, left, takes a hit to the chin from Kairi Gonzalez,14, during their bout in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Victoriano Rodriguez, middle, looks up to the trainers during his bout in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Victoriano Rodriguez, left, competes in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Renato Quintanilla,15, is declared the winner of his bout in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Kairi Gonzalez,14, (left) during her bout with Dominique Hernandez,14, (right) in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Itzel Rivera, 15, (left) misses a punch from Jade Rocha,16, (right) in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Boxers from the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, San Antonio and elsewhere around the state competed in the Amateur Boxing Junior Olympics tournament at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

