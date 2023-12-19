SaberCats rout Warriors in 31-5A meeting

McALLEN — Seven Edinburg Vela players made baskets, but JaNai Coleman and GG Betancourt led the way in scoring with 23 and 20 points respectively as the SaberCats picked up a blowout win Tuesday night.

The SaberCats defeated the McAllen Rowe Warriors 70-33 in the District 31-5A meeting at Rowe High School.

“The message before the game was put the foot on the gas petal and let’s go,” Edinburg Vela head coach Lottie Zarate said.

The SaberCats opened the game with a 7-0 lead thanks to buckets from Coleman and Betancourt. McAllen Rowe responded with 3-pointers from Alyssa Cantu and Elizabeth Ruiz to only be down 14-12 after the first quarter.

Cantu finished with a team-high 14 points.

Edinburg Vela went on to outscore McAllen Rowe 23-10 during the second quarter thanks to the points off the press and shots from beyond-the-arc.

“We have been working toward this game,” Coleman said. “I think it well, how we planned it and how we did it. We are still a little scrappy on some stuff, but it was a great game.”

The SaberCats blew out the Warriors in the second half thanks to an 18-0 run during the third after McAllen Rowe scored the opening two baskets of the second half. Edinburg Vela was lethal on the fast break and continued to make 3-point shots during that stretch.

The SaberCats nailed eight 3-pointers. Gabrielle Tijerina, Madison Cantu, Ava Tovar and Haylee Cisneros connected from deep along with Coleman and Betancourt.

Zarate said they preach to players they need to be ready to make those shots if called upon.

“Today the shots fell, and all the other details we expect of them to execute,” Zarate said. “I am just happy that the girls that did come off the bench contributed because it is a team sport. We need everybody to be involved all the time.”

The SaberCats never let off the gas during the fourth quarter to pick up one of the more impressive district wins so far in the early stages of the district season.

Edinburg Vela, now 5-0 in district, faces PSJA North at 2 p.m. Friday at home, while McAllen Rowe, 3-2 in district, takes on Sharyland High on Friday, as well.