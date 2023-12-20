Services for former Brownsville municipal judge Ben Neece scheduled

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Visitation for Ben Neece, who died on Dec. 12, will be held on Dec. 22 from 3 to 9 p.m., with a brief prayer and sermon at 7 p.m., at Market Square, 625 E. 12th St., Brownsville.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Market Square, followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Buena Vista Cemetery, 5 McDavitt Rd., Brownsville. A reception will take place at 8 p.m. at Market Square. Food will be provided, though attendees are also welcome to bring food and beverages.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations, be made to the Brownsville Historical Association, the Ozanam Center, the Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts, the Good Neighbor Settlement House, the ROCA (Revival of Cultural Arts) and/or the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association.

Anyone wishing to share photos, videos or stories of Ben may send them to [email protected].

