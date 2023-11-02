EDINBURG — The Edinburg Vela SaberCats steamrolled the McAllen Rowe Warriors 56-12 in their District 15-5A DI finale on Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

The SaberCats (9-1, 6-1) finish as the No. 2 seed in 15-5A DI and will face the No. 3 seed from District 16-5A DI in next week’s bi-district round of the playoffs. McAllen Rowe (4-6, 3-4) finishes its season fifth in 15-5A DI.

Running back Jamal Polley led the SaberCats with three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Myles Lopez finished with three touchdown passes — a 51-yarder to Jaxson Shupe deep over the middle, an 8-yard corner fade to Bernabe Gonzalez and a 85-yard catch and run to Jonathan Flores. Flores also bounced a 16-yard run off left tackle for a rushing touchdown during the second half.

Vela running back Dimas De Leon opened the game with a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

McAllen Rowe quarterback Elijah Garza connected with Adrian Botello for a 83-yard touchdown on a deep pass down the right sideline, and running back Isaiah Mata punched in a 1-yard touchdown run right before the half.

Edinburg Vela enters the postseason with five consecutive victories and has outscored opponents 283-36 during the winning streak.