The UTRGV Vaqueros volleyball team clinched its spot in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday at Burns Arena.

UTRGV (15-11, 9-4 WAC) was led by freshman outside hitter Nadine Zech’s first double-double. Zech recorded a match-high 14 kills with a career-high 11 digs and 2.5 blocks. Junior outside hitter Claudia Lupescu added 10 kills on .321 hitting, nine digs and two aces.

UTRGV’s middle blocker duo of senior Luisa Silva Dos Santos and junior Margherita Giani was dynamic, with both middles notching nine kills on .304 and .353 hitting, respectively, while dominating the net. Junior setter Luanna Emiliano earned her 15th double-double with 42 assists, 15 digs, three kills and two aces. Junior libero Kiaraliz Perez returned to the lineup and had 17 digs and three assists.

Utah Tech (8-15, 4-9 WAC) saw Kennedi Knudsen and Kate Hardy record 12 and 10 kills each. Emma Ricks had a match-high 19 digs.

The Vaqueros will play at Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Saturday.