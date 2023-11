Only have a minute? Listen instead

ALAMO — Students and staff at PSJA Memorial Early College High School put together a Día de los Muertos altar and unveiled the exhibit Wednesday to the community, special visitors and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Mexican American Studies Department.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios alongside with PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias, school board members and district leadership also explored the school-wide project.

Dozens of PSJA ISD campuses competed in the annual Dia de los Muertos Altar Competition hosted by the UTRGV Center for Mexican-American Studies, according to the district.