The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll and Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

Edinburg Vela, Roma and PSJA Memorial are the biggest risers in the latest RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll following impressive victories in Week 8.

The SaberCats moved up two spots to No. 4 thanks to a 42-20 win over McAllen High last Friday. The SaberCats (6-1) have won big in back-to-back weeks following their Week 5 loss to No. 1 PSJA North.

Roma goes from No. 8 to No. 5 after a 48-41 victory at home over last week’s No. 4 team Sharyland Pioneer, which sent the Gladiators to 7-0 for the first time in program history.

PSJA Memorial was tied for No. 9 last week but is now alone at No. 7 following a 50-20 win over Sharyland High. The Wolverines are 7-0 for the first time since 2010.

Lyford suffered its first loss of the season last week, 31-20 against San Diego, but remains at No. 1 in the RGVSports.com Sub-5A top 4, tied with Port Isabel.

Lyford (6-1) defeated Port Isabel 36-29 to open the season. Port Isabel (6-2) moves from No. 2 to tied for No. 1 after defeating Raymondville 37-7 in Week 8.

Rio Hondo (5-2) and Brownsville St. Joseph (4-3) round out the Sub-5A top 4.