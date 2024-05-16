Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats La Joya in series game one 6-4 RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats La Joya in series game one 6-4 By Joel Martinez - May 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Weslaco High’s Stone Gomez (1) hits in the second inning against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High teammates celebrate in the dugout after being in Julien Casares (4) in the second inning against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Ringo Perez (3) dives to home plate as La Joya High’s Hinter Morales (21) waits for the throw in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Stone Gomez (1) throws to first after fielding a hit against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High infielder Rolando Solis (6) misses a throw at second in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 against Weslaco High at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High batter Ivan Marron (1) reacts after a his strike at home plate in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 against Weslaco High at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Diego Castillo (9) pitches against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Diego Castillo (9) pitches against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Julien Casares (4) tags out La Joya High’s Alfonso Balboa (5) at second base in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Gael Villareal (12) looks up at his hit against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Lucas Zambrano (12) throws to first in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High teammates and coaches gather inbetween an inning in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 against La Joya High at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Ringo Perez (3) runs to home plate after a throwing error in the third inning during a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Ryan Everitt (18) hits against La Joya High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 1 at Weslaco High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: McHi’s 3-2 win over Memorial draws a crowd St. Joe’s Saldaña caps senior season with Herald/Star Small School POTY honors Bulldogs, Chargers ready for Round 3