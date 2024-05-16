Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: McHi’s 3-2 win over Memorial draws a crowd RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: McHi’s 3-2 win over Memorial draws a crowd By Delcia Lopez - May 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Eric Alonso, left, is late on a tag at 2nd on McAllen Memorial’s Jacob Sanchez, right, during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Austin Ramos, left, and Sean Lara, right, field a ball in centerfield against McAllen Memorial during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s David An delivers a pitch against McAllen High during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Hayden Bortnick, left, is tagged out at home by McAllen Memorial’s Lukas Cabrera, right, during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Max Villarreal (23) runs towards the fence as fans look out for the foul ball during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Fans line the fence during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 between McAllen High and McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) The sun sunsets over the game between McAllen High and McAllen Memorial’s Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s David An reacts after hit by pitch against a McAllen High batter during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Nate Zaragoza, left and Maddox Braxton , right, celebrate during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Fans fill the portable bleachers during a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 between McAllen High and McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Eliseo Pompa and McAllen Memorial Roque Cortinas, right, and umpires take a look at the field before the start of a Class 5A Region IV quarterfinals series game 1 at McAllen Memorial baseball field on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats La Joya in series game one 6-4 St. Joe’s Saldaña caps senior season with Herald/Star Small School POTY honors Bulldogs, Chargers ready for Round 3 Progreso’s Perez captures The Monitor’s Small School POTY award Flor de Jamaica: From garden to glass