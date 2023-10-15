Only have a minute? Listen instead

Budget matters

The big three federal budget issues for Republicans and Democrats right now are border protection, Ukraine war funding and disaster aid.

Disaster aid is an issue that politicians of both parties can get behind. It’s like spending on health care. We first fail to prevent disease and disability by neglecting wellness programs, so then we have the great pleasure of paying for our mistakes in hospitals at a much higher cost.

In consumer and industrial affairs, we first fail to prevent fossil fuel emissions, so then we have the great pleasure of paying for our mistakes in hurricane, flood, fire and heat reparations.

Politicians love to ride in on white horses looking gallant and indispensable restoring bodies, homes and businesses. Everyone forgets that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

The evil geniuses behind all our curative budget burdens are the 1% class who keep getting richer by selling their products and services to the government while all the rest of us bury our dead, try to rebuild our homes, and look for a real leader.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Officials warned

If any politician tries to circumvent the U.S. Constitution just to achieve higher ground in the political arena, then that person should be censured, recalled from office or serve time in prison.

Any attempt by our officeholders to sidestep the law is an un-American, illegal activity that should not be tolerated by the people of the United States.

Just keep in mind that we, the people, will always determine the fate of our elected officials in the voting booth.

God bless America now and forever.

Roberto Lopez

McAllen

Government runs economy

A recent letter writer tells of his misfortune of trying to exchange currency from Egypt where inflation is over 40%. He then blames external pressures beyond the control of governments for the world’s inflation rates and economic woes.

I want to go back to economics 101, and the lecture on guns or butter and the laws of supply and demand. Governments are responsible for a country’s inflation rate and economy.

When you turn off the spigot of oil in America, as Joe Biden did when he shut down oil production and the Keystone pipeline, you reduce supply in America and we are held hostage by outside oil producers. It is a fact that when you purposely make something scarce, if demand is constant its price will inflate, hence, inflation.

The fact is that Biden is spending like a drunk sailor by executive action, canceling student debt to the tune of billions, and it is the hardworking middle-class taxpayers who foot the bill, and there lies the problem.

America is reaching a tipping point where more are taking from the government than are paying in to the system, and that creates inflation, social programs, “butter,” or “guns,” military spending and law enforcement. If spending is not controlled then greater inflation and this vicious circle becomes a death spiral for an economy.

So, nice try but no cigar. Balance a budget like President Bill Clinton did and the economy does well and that is a fact.

Clinton was able to override congressional spenders and harness fiscal responsibility and for that he gets a gold star.

Jake Longoria

Mission

