There are five undefeated teams remaining in the Rio Grande Valley.

That will change after Week 9 as the undefeated PSJA Memorial Wolverines (7-0, 2-0) are set to collide against the unbeaten Roma Gladiators (7-0, 2-0) in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

The District 16-5A DII opponents both find themselves in district championship contention with unblemished records.

No. 5 Roma is off to its best start in program history following a hard-fought 48-41 victory over the previously unbeaten Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks. The Gladiators came back from 15 points down at the break to protect their home turf and improve to 7-0 overall.

Meanwhile, No. 7 PSJA Memorial is 7-0 for the first time since 2010 and coming off an impressive 50-20 victory over Sharyland High in Week 8. The Wolverines are outscoring opponents 298-199 on the year.

Last year’s meeting between the Gladiators and Wolverines ended with Roma on top 56-21. PSJA Memorial is a much improved team in 2023, however, and will look to close the gap this time around.