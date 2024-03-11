TSTC associate provost credits training, perseverance and parents’ guidance for her success

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Women’s History Month, celebrated each March, is a time to recognize the vital role of women in American history. It is also a time to honor today’s women whose contributions will have a lasting impact on current and future generations.

One such woman is Anna San Pedro, associate provost at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus and an alumna of the college’s Surgical Technology program.

“As associate provost, I am tasked with furthering TSTC’s mission of facilitating the placement of more Texans in higher-paying jobs,” she said. “This involves providing comprehensive support to enhance the success of faculty, students and staff, and fostering strong partnerships with industry stakeholders. I credit much of my success to the solid foundation of the Surgical Technology program.”

San Pedro previously served as program director for TSTC’s Surgical Technology program.

“Just as I had begun that role, the onset of the pandemic necessitated swift adaptation to a new normal,” she said. “Suddenly the practices I had worked on over the years were not available. I was driven into a position of leading amidst unprecedented circumstances. I persevered through adversity, ensuring the continuation of our operations successfully. I must acknowledge that it prepared me for my current role as associate provost.”

San Pedro’s impact is strengthened by her teammates’ positive attitude.

“It’s fulfilling being a member of a dedicated team who is committed to helping students thrive and foster strong ties in the community,” she said.

San Pedro said her mother was an influential role model.

“Not only did (she) exemplify unconditional love every day, but she instilled the importance of perseverance and hard work,” she said.

San Pedro’s advice for young women is never to doubt their ability.

“My father’s words have always resonated with me: ‘Your mind is a powerful tool, and as long as you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything,’” she said.

For more information about Women’s History Month, visit womenshistorymonth.gov.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.