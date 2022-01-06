The gunman accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old Mission resident Monday was arraigned at the Mission Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Hector Javier Gonzalez was charged with murder in the shooting death of Edgar Treviño. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

Additional details about the shooting were provided after the arraignment through an affidavit provided by the court.

It appears Gonzalez allegedly went into a home with a firearm and was looking for drugs. At some point soon after, other people inside the home were ordered to step out and they all left in a blue Ford Expedition.

Neighbors told police they could see a body lying on the floor of the home at 3602 Tulipan St. through the front door, which was left open after several people ran out and left in the blue vehicle, the affidavit said.

Trevino’s body was found in the kitchen/living room area facing up with a single shot to the abdomen.

Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found some marijuana and drug paraphernalia as they searched the residence. They also found scales and a small amount of a white powdery substance in the master bedroom.

The original caller, who was transported to the Mission Police Department, said several people were arguing at the home and a loud bang was heard shortly after.

The caller also said several people ran out of the house and one of them was holding a long rifle.

Three other people have since been charged with failing to report a felony: Jaqueline Duenes, 25, Roberto Rafael Martinez, 25, and Noe Ochoa, 28.

Duenes, who said she lived at the residence, initially identified the shooter as ‘El Guero Loco’ and later identified him as Gonzalez.

Ochoa, who was also charged with failing to report a felony, said that Gonzalez arrived at the home looking for narcotics with a black shotgun.

Gonzalez asked Ochoa for the location of the ‘jale’ and eventually told Duenes, Ochoa and Martinez to step outside as he threatened everyone with the firearm.

Once outside, Ochoa said he heard Treviño yell and heard a single gunshot right after.

Gonzalez then told everyone outside to get into the Expedition in order to drop him off in an area near Trosper Road and 3 Mile Line.

Once inside the vehicle, as he was holding the shotgun, Gonzalez allegedly told the others that if they said anything about what had happened he would kill them and their families, the affidavit said.

Treviños death is considered the first homicide in Hidalgo County this year.

