Man arrested after trying to smuggle 90 pounds of meth in truck’s tires

A man told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Tuesday that an individual associated with a gang in Monterrey threatened him into crossing a kilo of narcotics into the country in his vehicle.

Now, Pako Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen born in 1979, is charged with knowingly and intentionally importing nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine.

When Rodriguez arrived at the Hidalgo port of entry in a 2010 white Chevrolet Silverado on Tuesday, he told CBP officers that he was on his way to San Antonio.

Those officers noticed tampering with a spare tire located underneath the vehicle and referred Rodriguez for a more thorough inspection, which is where an X-ray revealed anomalies in all of the vehicle’s tires, according to the complaint, which said a drug-sniffing dog also alerted to the spare tire.

CBP officers removed the spare and the tires and discovered 43 packages of methamphetamine, federal prosecutors allege.

“During the interview, Rodriguez gave many conflicting statements. Rodriguez initially stated to investigators that he had no knowledge of narcotics in his vehicle,” the complaint said. “Rodriguez stated that he had taken the vehicle to a mechanic in Reynosa, Mexico to replace the tires and had many other issues with the vehicle.”

According to the charging document, Rodriguez claimed he purchased the vehicle a few days ago before saying he has owned it since last October.

“Rodriguez stated that while staying with his family in Monterrey, Mexico during the Christmas holiday he was approached by a Mexican male who is known to associate with a gang,” the complaint stated. “Rodriguez stated he was approached because the Mexican individual was aware that Rodriguez travels to the United States regularly.”

He told investigators the man told him to cross the vehicle with a kilo of drugs, according to the complaint.

“Rodriguez believed the narcotics would be concealed in the gas tank of the vehicle,” the complaint said. “Rodriguez claimed to have been threatened if he did not cross the vehicle.”

Federal prosecutors allege Rodriguez told investigators he would earn $2,000 upon completion of the smuggling event.

He was scheduled to make a first appearance Thursday morning in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano, court records indicate.