Three charged in Hidalgo County’s first homicide of the year 

Three Mission residents were charged with failing to report Hidalgo County’s first homicide of the year, and the gunman is expected to face charges Thursday.

Jaqueline Duenes, 25, Roberto Rafael Martinez, 25, and Noe Ochoa, 28, were arraigned at the Mission Municipal Court on Wednesday for failing to report a felony. Their bond was set at $10,000 each.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Tulipan Street in reference to a possible disturbance, according to probable cause affidavits.

When police arrived, the person who reported the incident told officers several people had left the home in a blue Ford Expedition. One of them was carrying a long rifle.

When officers approached the home, they noticed the front door was open and a dead man, later identified as 31-year-old Edgar Treviño, was lying on the floor of the kitchen/living room area.

While the scene was still being processed at about 5 p.m., two men and a woman approached the home and said they were currently staying there.

One of them was Duenes and the other one was Martinez.

Duenes provided a video statement to authorities and told them a fourth person, who was later identified as Ochoa, had been with them, according to the affidavit.

As the investigation ran its course, police determined that all of them had many opportunities to report the shooting but failed to do so.

In the video statements gathered, all of them said they had access to a cell phone, but failed to explain why they never called 911 to report the felony.

Ochoa said that he dropped off a man named Hector Javier Gonzalez, who was carrying a handgun and shotgun, in an area near 3 Mile Line and Trosper Road in Mission, the affidavit said.

Both Duenes and Martinez were taken into custody at the scene and Ochoa was picked up from his sister’s residence in Pharr later that night.

According to Mission Police Chief Roberto Dominguez, the victim was shot once, and based on the preliminary investigation, it might have stemmed from a failed drug transaction.

The drug in question was said to be crystal meth, though more details about the shooting will be released during the arraignment of the accused gunman happening Thursday morning.

If convicted, the three people arraigned Wednesday could face a year in county jail and a $4,000 fine.