Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville ISD will hold three school renaming committee meetings on Thursday to decide what to call the recently consolidated elementary schools in Southmost: Cromack and Josephine Castaneda, Rosa E. Del Castillo and Morningside, and Judge Reynaldo G. Garza and Southmost.

The meetings begin at 4 p.m. in the CAB cafeteria of the Central Administration Building at 708 Palm Blvd. for Cromack and Castaneda, which will be consolidated into one school at Castaneda, 3201 Lima St.

Following that, a committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. for Del Castillo and Morningside, which will be consolidated into one school at Morningside, 1025 Morningside Road.

The final consolidation meeting will be at 7 p.m. for Garza and Southmost, which will be consolidated into one school at Southmost Elementary, 5245 Southmost Blvd.

BISD projects that it will save about $1 million in operating expenses per consolidation during the 2024-25 budget year. Additionally, the district will save much more in subsequent years in reduced operating expenses, as much as $30 million over the following 10 years for each pair of schools, according to projections.

During hearings held leading up to consolidation, namesake persons and other stakeholders expressed interest in maintaining the names of the original schools in some form going forward.

As part of the consolidation process, BISD has pledged that the receiving schools will receive additional funds to improve curriculum, possibly to establish magnet schools for the fine arts, or for STEM education in science, technology, engineering and math.