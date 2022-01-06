BISD in-person classes not canceled

A post circulating on social media stating in-person classes at the Brownsville Independent School District have been canceled until Jan. 24 is false.

Eddie Garcia, president of the BISD Board of Trustees, shared the post on his Facebook page on Thursday and said the information being shared is incorrect.

“As soon as I saw it is why I posted it on my page to let the public know, it was false, Garcia said.

He said he has received messages from the public and even BISD employees inquiring if the post was accurate.

In-person classes are ongoing and, as of Thursday, 76.5% of the students had returned to school. On Wednesday, that number was at 75%.

Garcia said if any changes are made regarding in-person classes, the information would come directly from BISD and parents would be notified via the district’s messenger service.