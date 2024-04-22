Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Support for Israel

Jon Stewart melted down on “The Daily Show,” saying he’s had it with Joe Biden’s war hypocrisy.

Stewart, however, didn’t drill down far enough to get to the religious roots of America’s softness on Israel in Gaza vs. its toughness on Russia in Ukraine.

For Biden, Israel’s attack against Palestinians in Gaza is a twofer. It gives him great satisfaction for Christian America to support Jewish Israel.

It gives Biden equally great satisfaction to show indifference toward the tens of thousands of Muslim civilians killed in Gaza because hardly anybody reads the Quran and votes in America.

Biden’s satisfaction doesn’t even begin to diminish, nor does that of any of his many pro-Israel-war pals in Congress, until his war bucks-for-Israel program starts affecting everybody’s reelection chances with Christian voters.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Biden blasted

I wonder who is going to take responsibility when China invades Taiwan or Russia moves on to Poland in their march to the return of the former USSR. I ask this because of what is happening as we read with Iran attacking Israel directly.

I bet those voters who voted blue had no idea what kind of a coward they were electing in Joe Biden! Even members of the Obama administration went public with Biden’s totally failed legacy on foreign affairs!

I did not vote for the “Big Guy” but regardless of this fact, I am praying that his fecklessness doesn’t drag us into another world war!

How many of you ran off to college, used a medical or religious excuse to not serve our country? How many of you, back in the Sixties, volunteered to serve in our armed forces? I ask this because unless you have seen and experienced war first hand, you fail to see how horrible war is and how dangerous a road this president is putting us on! It was his decision to allow Russia a “minor incursion” into Ukraine! What has that decision turned into?

The release of billions of dollars to Iran! Yes, it was their money, but they couldn’t use it to finance terror! That turned into another deadly decision by this president! How about his decision to lift oil sanctions on Iran? How did that work out? More money for “Death to America” and all the unrest in the Middle East!

Now with all the foreign men, women and children we have killed in response to Sept. 11, our president has the idiotic audacity to tell Israel how to respond to the October slaughter and rape of innocent men, women and children? This is really messed up!

Sorry guys, but you all elected a catastrophe and I hope American lives are not lost because of your decision to vote for this poor excuse of a man! Don’t make the same mistake in November! Please!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

Trump times weren’t better

I can’t seem to start laughing when I hear Donald Trump-loving Republicans claim thing were better under him. If it was so, why did America lose 2.3 million jobs under his administration? Why was unemployment nearly 7% compared under Biden today at 3.6%? Have they forgotten all the empty food shelves during his last year in office due to his stupidity on handling COVID? How many businesses closed down permanently due to his stupidity on handling COVID also? Have Republicans forgotten how America looked like a Third World country, standing for hours outside the grocery store in hopes of buying food? Or have they all forgotten fighting to buy toilet paper.

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa

