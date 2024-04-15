Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Postal change spurs comment

The Monitor of April 6 contained an article about Texas Lawmakers urging Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reconsider his plans to move the processing of mail from McAllen and Corpus Christi to San Antonio. I recently attended a public hearing at the McAllen Library where two people were sent from San Antonio to answer questions from the public.

Instead of the district manager who should have been there to answer, two people were sent who knew nothing, remained silent and looked at each with no answers.

DeJoy may call it “Delivering for America,” I call it a prelude to privatization.

The U.S Postal Service has major problems already, where mail no longer can be delivered in one or two days across town, delivery standards are nonexistent, forwarding of mail is a total disaster and employees are burned out.

How can sending mail several hundred miles and return in a truck be cost savings, especially when the San Antonio facility is old, out of date and certainly subject to breaks?

Four lawmakers are questioning and opposing DeJoy’s dream. They should also question his ability to run an organization he had no experience with and knew not what it cost to mail a letter.

Lyle Puppe

Retired postmaster

Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Stop playing dirty politics

While elections provide an opportunity to exercise our constitutional rights, it is crucial to remember that they also serve as a valuable teaching moment for our children.

It is important to instill in our children the belief that true success does not come from tearing others down. It is essential for candidates to remember that their opponents are not just faceless adversaries. They have families, friends, and children who are capable of reading and understanding the negativity that is being blasted into the universe; it will regrettably stay with them forever.

When aspiring for political success, it is imperative to maintain a sense of common courtesy and human decency. Candidates and their supporters, whether through financial means or otherwise, should focus on promoting their own platform and ideas, rather than solely criticizing their opponents or looking for dirt. Let us teach our children, regardless of their age, that resorting to mudslinging is not necessary to make a valid point.

Yes, the past will always resurface, and the truth will eventually come to light; however, it is crucial not to be the person who digs for it, as doing so only adds to one’s own baggage. Simply put, candidates who rely on tearing others down to elevate themselves cannot stand on their own merits. Instead, they feel the need to bring others down to try to help their own position. This approach is hardly an improvement; actually, the person throwing mud balls usually plays in dirt themselves.

You don’t step on others to get ahead. That is not the lesson I was taught. That is not what our culture is about. That is not what RGV politics should be about.

Through respectful discourse and focusing on the issues we can create positive change in our community. When one decides to use dirty politics to advance their career it is a good indication of the depths of their malicious nature. Good character and class are not easy to uphold, but when someone’s actions clearly conveys they have none, trust them.

Politicians must stop using dirty tactics and personal attack campaigns to try to win votes; all they win is disdain. Do better.

Hortencia Camargo

McAllen

Editor’s note: We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].