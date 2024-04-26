Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As we approach Mother’s Day, it’s essential to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of mothers who have served in the U.S. military and those who have supported their family members in uniform. These women embody courage, sacrifice and resilience, often sacrificing their comfort and security for their country’s and loved ones’ greater good.

Mothers who have served in the military represent a unique blend of strength and compassion. They bravely step forward to defend our nation, leaving behind the warmth of home to serve in faraway lands, often facing danger and uncertainty.

Yet, despite adversity, they remain steadfast in their commitment to duty, drawing upon their innate maternal instincts to protect and serve.

These remarkable women not only answer the call of duty but also balance the demands of military service with the responsibilities of motherhood. They must navigate the challenges of deployment, separation from their families and the emotional toll of combat, all while striving to be present and supportive caregivers to their children. Their sacrifices extend beyond the battlefield, profoundly shaping the fabric of their families and communities.

Equally deserving of recognition are the mothers who support their family members in the military. Whether it be a spouse, a child or a sibling, these women play a vital role in sustaining the morale and well-being of their loved ones in uniform. They endure the anxieties of deployment, the uncertainties of war and the hardships of military life, all while providing unwavering love and support to their military family members.

The sacrifices made by military mothers and their supporters often go unnoticed and unacknowledged. They serve quietly, without fanfare or acclaim, content in the knowledge that they are contributing to something greater than themselves.

Yet, we must recognize and honor their sacrifices, not just on Mother’s Day but every day. We must ensure that military mothers and their supporters can access the support, resources and recognition they deserve. This help includes providing comprehensive health care, mental health services and childcare support to veteran and military families and executing policies that promote work-life balance and flexibility for service members and their families.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this year, let us take a moment to honor the courage, sacrifice and resilience of military mothers and their supporters.

Veteran Females United invites the community to “A Salute to Military Mothers” 4th Annual Luncheon on Sunday, May 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rio Events Center, 1800 N. Expressway, Brownsville. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3Ii9TVs.

A Salute to Military Mothers Luncheon is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the sacrifices and service of all mothers who have served and those who unconditionally support their sons and daughters during military service and deployment.

Angela R. Burton is president of Veteran Females United, a non-profit organization advocating for female veterans in the Rio Grande Valley.