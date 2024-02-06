Commentary: Donald Trump is no Messiah

Only have a minute? Listen instead

In one of his latest campaign ads, Donald Trump claims a messianic mission, that he has been sent by God Himself to be America’s “caretaker.” The largely white, right evangelical wing of the Republican Party in Iowa (undoubtedly other places) seems mesmerized by this latest incarnation of the Donald. But where is the evidence, the comparison between this man and the Man from the New Testament?

What we know:

Trump has always been, and daily proves out of his own mouth, that he is still a bigot, a racist, a misogynist, a rapist. He is a con artist, a scam man, a liar, a cheat, a fraud. Two impeachments, four indictments and 91 felony counts (plus several civil suits) are not the figment of a left-wing, Deep State “witch hunt.” They are the the product of decades’ worth of criminality from a rich, spoiled brat of a man who has never been held to account for any misbehavior, from grade school to the Oval Office. This man cannot get a gaming license in Nevada. Apparently the state that caters to sin and vice thinks he would tarnish their good name. Go figure.

To prevent Joe Biden from earning any credit for the infrastructure legislation that is already providing thousands of jobs, Trump wants a stock market crash and a depression that would cripple the economy. He wants congressional Republicans to vote down what has been touted by Republicans themselves as the best Immigration reform in decades, just so it doesn’t happen on Biden’s watch. He wants cut back Social Security and Medicare and repeal the Affordable Care Act (as ever, no “Replacement” in sight). The ensuing hardship to millions of Americans is just part of his campaign trail “wish list.” More follows, with no calculation of cost:

If reelected, Trump promises “retribution,” to pardon and release the “hostages” in prison for their attacks on the Capitol and the police who tried so valiantly to defend it on Jan. 6, 2021, another day that will live in infamy. To replace the insurrectionists, he promises to fire, prosecute and incarcerate any civil servant not loyal to him. He reiterates the vow to “build the wall” on the southern border, to deport millions of immigrants who are “poisoning the blood of this country” and to put “illegals” into “internment” camps. It is not just Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric that he seems to relish, but also the practices of the Third Reich that so captivate him.

Trump’s heroes are Vladimir Putin, Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Recep Erdogan of Turkey and Viktor Orban of Hungary, among lesser known dictators around the world. He has said even the U.S. Constitution should be terminated if it conflicts with his aims, and claims he would be a dictator for just Day 1 of his next presidency if reelected. Hardly necessary when he has threatened eight, 12, 16 years might not be enough for him.

All hail King Donald I. But, where is the Messiah? No biblical references to the Beatitudes or that Man who befriended women, the poor and the downtrodden? Who “turned the other cheek” and epitomized diversity and inclusion? Or maybe Trump is the long-feared Anti-Christ?

End times, anyone?

Vicki L. Bunderson lives in Brownsville.