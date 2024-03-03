Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two Edinburg men have been identified as suspects in Saturday’s shooting death at a hotel, police said.

According to a news release, Edinburg residents Fernando Amaya Orona and Hector Oliver Ramirez are wanted for murder.

Police say they are also searching for a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate TGZ-0107.

The shooting happened at the Texas Inn and Suites City Center, located at 202 N. 25th Ave., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday where officers found a deceased man “with apparent gunshot wounds” in the hotel parking lot.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Victor Gerardo Hernandez, of Edinburg.

Those with information about the case can call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956) 383-8477.

