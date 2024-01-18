Only have a minute? Listen instead

As a former teacher, school counselor and school board member, I understand the importance of fostering a safe learning environment for our school children to learn. In the pursuit of safer learning environments, I was proud to coauthor and support House Bill 3, which emerges as a legislative triumph to secure our schools with armed security officers and providing crucial funding to keep our children safe while learning.

HB 3 requires that each school district or public junior college district shall adopt and implement a multihazard emergency operations plan for use in the district’s facilities. The plan must address prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery as defined by the Texas School Safety Center in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, the commissioner of education and the commissioner of higher education. Security officers include school district peace officers, resource officers, commissioned peace officers, school marshals, school district employees or a person with whom the district contracts.

The plan requires comprehensive training for all employees, including substitute teachers, and establishes communication channels between district personnel and emergency services. It addresses technology and infrastructure needs, mandates regular safety drills, coordinates with the Department of State Health Services agencies and implements safety and security audits.

Under the bill, each school in a district would receive $15,000, along with additional funding for attendance and other additional funding.

However, the bill also acknowledges the real challenges districts face, allowing for a good cause exception in cases of funding or personnel shortages.

There are many school districts within House District 37, which I represent, like San Benito CISD, Brownsville ISD, Harlingen ISD and several more that had previously taken measures to secure our students before the mandate as parent’s concerns continued to grow for the safety of their children.

Through HB 3, the Texas Legislature has taken action to require schools that have not secured their campuses to come up with a plan of action. Crucially, HB 3 not only requires security measures but also allocates funding through the School Safety Allotment. School districts are empowered to allocate resources strategically, ensuring a safer learning environment for our students.

In essence, HB 3 is a collective commitment to student well-being and the collaborative efforts of our community. Together, we can create a secure and thriving educational space for every student.

Janie Lopez, R-San Benito, represents Texas House District 37, which includes eastern Cameron and Willacy counties.