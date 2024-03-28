Progreso’s Josuha Perez (14) reacts as he celebrates his goal against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso goal tender Luca Alvarez (1) stops a shot at the goal by IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Carlos Carbajal (4) advances the ball against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Hicker Segura (10) advances the ball against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Cesar Meza (3) heads the ball against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Carlos Carbajal (4) takes control of the ball near the goal against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) and IDEA Pharr’s Jacob Garcia (16) battle for the ball in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Hicker Segura (10) and IDEA Pharr’s Alfonso Herrera (11) battle for the ball in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) advances the ball as IDEA Pharr’s Jacob Garcia (16) collides with him from behind in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Progreso’s Juan Trevino (18) advances the ball in a Class 4A area round playoff game against IDEA Pharr at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR