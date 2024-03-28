Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Progreso moves past IDEA Pharr 7-1 in playoffs RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccer Photo Gallery: Progreso moves past IDEA Pharr 7-1 in playoffs By Joel Martinez - March 28, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Progreso’s Josuha Perez (14) reacts as he celebrates his goal against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso goal tender Luca Alvarez (1) stops a shot at the goal by IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Carbajal (4) advances the ball against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Hicker Segura (10) advances the ball against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Cesar Meza (3) heads the ball against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Carbajal (4) takes control of the ball near the goal against IDEA Pharr in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) and IDEA Pharr’s Jacob Garcia (16) battle for the ball in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Hicker Segura (10) and IDEA Pharr’s Alfonso Herrera (11) battle for the ball in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) advances the ball as IDEA Pharr’s Jacob Garcia (16) collides with him from behind in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Juan Trevino (18) advances the ball in a Class 4A area round playoff game against IDEA Pharr at Mercedes High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Baseball Roundup: Bears, Lobos, Tigers win key district contests RGV HS Boys Soccer Area Round Scores & Schedule – 03/28/24 – 03/30/24 Still Marching: Red Ants run past Lions, advance to third round