Harlingen South falls in pens to Flour Bluff

HARLINGEN — Despite creating the best chances of the match and leading for nearly a half, Harlingen South was bested by Flour Bluff 5-4 in a penalty shootout after finishing full time tied 1-1 Thursday night in a Class 5A area title game at Harlingen South High School.

A second half goal with 10 minutes left by Flour Bluff canceled out a first-half penalty converted by Harlingen South senior Alexis Fonseca to send the match to extra time and eventually penalties.

Flour Bluff’s keeper made the save she needed on the first shot and the Hornets picked their spot, the same spot, all five times to move on to the third round.

Harlingen South was the better team for majority of the match, but the Hawks could not find the second goal and doing so allowed the Hornets to build some momentum.

Flour Bluff scored on a well taken shot outside the box by Emilie Rodriguez after Harlingen South’s keeper made a terrific save.

The Hawks had chances, but missed one of their best players in the second half – Alexis Fonseca.

The senior forward went down a couple of minutes after giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead from the spot and did not return. Harlingen South still had chances in the second half.

The Hawks won the penalty in the first half on a hand ball, and could have had other set piece opportunities when the Flour Bluff keeper looked to handle the ball outside the box when she dove at Fonseca’s feet on a one-on-one opportunity early in the first half.

Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz was always threatening in attack, as well as Kayren Vasquez. Defenders Aliyah Fonseca and Analisa Rodriguez were solid in defense all night, going forward at times or picking out a pass.

The Hawks finished the seasons with a bi-district win and a District 32-5A title.