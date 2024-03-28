Baseball Roundup: Bears, Lobos, Tigers win key district contests

DISTRICT 31-6A

PSJA HIGH 5, LA JOYA HIGH 2: At San Juan, the Bears scored two runs in the first and another two in the fifth to secure a victory over the Coyotes on Thursday.

PSJA and La Joya split last year’s District 31-6A championship, but the Bears now have an early lead in their title defense.

Vinny Cano drove in a pair of PSJA runs on 1-for-3 hitting with one walk. He also started on the mound for the Bears and gave up one earned run off six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Matt Azuara and Zeke Garza also had one RBI apiece for PSJA.

Isaac Sayavedra led the Coyotes with two hits and one RBI. Roel Garcia also drove in a run.

La Joya (10-12-1, 1-1) will look to bounce back against Edinburg High at 7 p.m. Tuesday in La Joya. PSJA High (20-6, 2-0) hits the road for a matchup against Edinburg North at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Edinburg.

DISTRICT 32-6A

HARLINGEN HIGH 2, WESLACO HIGH 0: At Harlingen, the Cardinals edged the Panthers in a pitcher’s duel Thursday to split their 32-6A series at 1-1.

Harlingen’s Dominic Gonzalez surrendered just one hit in a complete game shutout while striking out eight. Weslaco’s John Reyna was lights out for the Panthers with 17 strikeouts across six innings and allowed two hits and one walk.

Harlingen’s runs came on an RBI-single by Jesse Gonzales in the first inning and a wild pitch with a runner on third in the third.

The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 2-1 in their first meeting Tuesday in Weslaco.

Next for Weslaco (18-8-1, 1-1) is a District 32-6A matchup against Los Fresnos at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Los Fresnos. Harlingen (12-14, 1-1) moves on to face Brownsville Hanna at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Harlingen.

DISTRICT 30-5A

LA JOYA PALMVIEW 7, MISSION VETERANS 6: At Mission, the Lobos won in walk-off fashion against the Patriots with a RBI-single from Mario Cantu in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday.

Palmview raced out to a 5-0 lead before Mission Veterans stormed back with three runs in the fourth and another three top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead.

The Lobos responded in the bottom of the seventh as Adrian Garza led off with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Herminio Gonzalez. Jaxzel Cantu brought him home with an RBI-double to left field to tie the game at 6-6 with one out. Palmview inserted Anthony Hernandez as a pinch runner at second and Cantu singled to left field to drive in the game-winning score.

Jeremiah Vela finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Ezequiel Sepulveda went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run.

Palmview defeated Mission Veterans 3-0 in Game 1 of their series Tuesday.

Next for Palmview (20-2-1, 6-0) is a road date against Laredo Nixon at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Mission Veterans (12-7-2, 4-2) will take on Roma next at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Roma.

DISTRICT 31-5A

VALLEY VIEW 8, SHARYLAND HIGH 1: At Mission, the Tigers jumped on the Rattlers with a four-run first inning en route to a big district victory Thursday.

Hector Ortiz led the Tigers with four RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting, while Jesus Rios went 2-for-3 with one home run, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.

Valley View pitcher Juan Castillo gave up one run off four hits and two walks while striking out five in seven innings.

Sharyland’s Santiago Soto drove in the only run for the Rattlers in the fifth.

Sharyland was victorious 9-1 in Game 1 against Valley View on Tuesday.

Next for Valley View (10-8-2, 6-4) is McAllen Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Pharr. Sharyland (14-7-2, 6-4) heads into a matchup against McAllen Rowe at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mission.

DISTRICT 32-5A

BROWNSVILLE LOPEZ 2, BROWNSVILLE PORTER 0: At Brownsville, Lobos pitcher Hector Arellano pitched a complete game shutout with two hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts to lift Lopez over rival Porter on Thursday.

Lopez scored two runs with two outs during the bottom of the second off two walks, an error and a passed ball.

Porter pitcher Omar Banda also delivered a standout performance with no hits, three walks and nine strikeouts. Both Lopez runs were unearned.

Porter took down Lopez 2-1 on Tuesday to split their 32-5A series.

Porter (13-3-1, 9-1) is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Brownsville Pace at Pace. Up next for Lopez (14-5, 8-2) is Brownsville Veterans at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lopez.