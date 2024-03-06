Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Vipers’ comeback attempt falls just short RGVSportsBasketballMediaPhotoRio Grande Valley VipersPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Vipers’ comeback attempt falls just short By Delcia Lopez - March 6, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Joshua Obiesie, left, vies for a rebound over Windy City Bulls Evan Gilyard, right, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 6 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. Windy City Bulls 111-108. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Ray Spalding, right, shoots over Windy City Bulls’ Ben Coupet Jr., left, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 6 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Nate Hinton attempts a shot over Windy City Bulls’ Andrew Funk, left, and Adama Sanogo, right, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Darius Day, left, fights for position with Windy City Bulls’ Henri Dreli, right, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Darius Day, right, shoots over Windy City Bulls’ Jalen Harris, left, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Jalen Lecque, right, goes up against Windy City Bulls’ Lacey James, left, and Keifer Sykes, right, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Jermaine Samuels Jr., right, goes up for a shot against Windy City Bulls’ Adama Sanogo, left, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Nate Hinton, middle, runs into Windy City Bulls’ Evan Gilyard (1) during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Joshua Obiesie, top, snags a rebound away from Windy City Bulls’ Evan Gilyard (1), during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Shawn Occeus, right, vies for a rebound against Windy City Bulls’ Lacey James, left, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 06 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Windy City Bulls’ Adama Sanogo, left, and Andrew Funk try to control a rebound against Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 6 2024 in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Windy City Bulls’ Adama Sanogo, left, loses control of the ball slapped by Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ Ray Spalding, back, during an NBA G League basketball game Wednesday, March 6 2024 in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Editorial: Cornyn could bring reasonable thinking back to border issues among US Senate Republicans Grand flavor, personality at Brownsville’s El Mesquite Harlingen commissioners mull 4-year terms to increase voter turnout Hidalgo Commissioner Everardo Villarreal secures seat; JP races head to runoffs Cameron County’s Sophia Benavides retains seat; tax assessor-collector race heads to runoff