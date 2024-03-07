ELSA — Edcouch-Elsa’s Rebecca Davila has been knocking down doors during her final year competing with the Yellow Jackets.

During cross country season, she broke through and captured her first district title of her career after three straight top 5 finishes during the district meet.

She also ran past the regional barrier for the first time in her career, finishing ninth during the Region IV-5A cross country championships to secure her first state meet appearance.

Davila kicked down another door Wednesday, joining the elite ranks of NCAA DI athletes after signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Texas State during a ceremony at the Edcouch-Elsa Gym.

Texas State, an NCAA Division I university in San Marcos, competes in the Sun Belt Conference.

“I’m very honored because I know the Valley doesn’t really get recognized as much as we should,” Davila said. “There is a couple of us going out there and representing us at this level and I’m just glad to be a part of that group that can represent us down here.”

Davila displayed her next-level potential from the moment she stepped onto campus, finishing second during the District 32-5A cross country meet en route to her first regional meet appearance.

Her breakout freshman campaign was only the beginning, finishing her cross country career with four straight regional meet appearances, including a ninth-place finish as a senior to earn her first state berth.

“It was my last year, so I knew I really had to show out,” Davila said. “This was my last chance. For all my years, I wanted that district title and a spot in state. I worked so hard for it but this year I realized it was my last chance to get it. I just had to go for it. That was the motivation the whole time.”

The Texas State signee has been equally dominant on the track since her freshman year, qualifying for the Region IV-5A championships in the 3,200-meter run during her first year.

Her sophomore and junior campaigns proved even better, winning back-to-back District 32-5A titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while also qualifying for regionals in the two events both years.

Davila’s senior track season is currently ongoing, with the future Bobcats runner looking primed for a three-peat in both events. She enters this week’s action with the No. 5 best mark in the RGV this season in the 3,200-meter run (11:29.18) and ranks sixth in the Valley in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:24.89.

While another pair of district titles could be in the cards for the Yellow Jackets distance runner, Davila also has the chance to kick down another door before wrapping up her high school career, eyeing her first state track meet appearance.

“I can’t take my foot off the gas and just have to keep going,” Davila said. “My main goal is to lower down my times for track. I’ve been district champ since my sophomore and junior year, so I just have to keep going and protect those titles.”

