Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, middle, attempts a save after a hit from La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, and Arianna Alaniz, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, with a hit against Roma’s Anna Cecilia Benitez, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Roma’s Paula Barba, middle, hits against La Joya Palmview’s Jeslynn Flores, left, and Erika Tijerina, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
La Joya Palmview’s Jeslynn Flores, right, hits against Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, left, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
La Joya Palmview’s Miley Zieske makes a hit against Roma during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
La Joya Palmview’s Miley Zieske, right, hits against Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, left, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Roma’s Paula Barba, middle, hits against La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, and Jeslynn Flores, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, right , at the net against La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

