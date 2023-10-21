Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Roma beats Palmview in four RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Roma beats Palmview in four By Delcia Lopez - October 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, middle, attempts a save after a hit from La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, and Arianna Alaniz, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, with a hit against Roma’s Anna Cecilia Benitez, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Roma’s Paula Barba, middle, hits against La Joya Palmview’s Jeslynn Flores, left, and Erika Tijerina, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Jeslynn Flores, right, hits against Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, left, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Miley Zieske makes a hit against Roma during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Miley Zieske, right, hits against Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, left, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Roma’s Paula Barba, middle, hits against La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, and Jeslynn Flores, right, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Roma’s Elaiza Martinez, right , at the net against La Joya Palmview’s Erika Tijerina, left, during a game at La Joya Palmview High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in Palmview .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Sharyland High beats McHi in a five game thriller 219,233 tax statements to be mailed out to Cameron County property owners COMMENTARY: Amid mourning, San Benito did what it does best: come together Sharyland High claims district title in five-set thriller Photo Gallery: NICU medical staff embraces children they nursed to health