San Benito CISD delays return to school due to COVID-19

SAN BENITO — Due to COVID-19 complications, San Benito CISD announced Monday that its schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

There will be no face-to-face/on site instruction or remote learning/remote conferencing on these days.

The two days will be used to deep clean all district facilities.

According to the announcement, the school district made this decision because of high student and staff absenteeism caused by COVID-related issues, as well as limited inventory of COVID-19 tests.

School district officials stated that since returning from the Christmas break, the school district has tested over 1,300 students and employees.

This month, a total of 382 student COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Currently, 78 staff members district wide are out due to COVID-related issues.

“Please understand the seriousness of this wave of the pandemic and know that it’s imperative that we — students and staff — all do our part in remaining vigilant in following established health and safety protocols,” the announcement states. “Let’s proactively work together to keep our schools safe and everyone healthy.”