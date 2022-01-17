Two Vipers players suspended

Rio Grande Valley Vipers players Christian Vital and Kahlil Whitney have been suspended without pay for a single game, the NBA G League announced this morning.

During a game between the Vipers and the Agua Caliente Clippers on Jan. 15 at Toyota Arena, the players left the bench area during an on-court altercation.

The Vipers went on to lose to the Clippers, 117-115.

Due to the suspension, Vital and Whitney will not be playing in Monday’s game against the Austin Spurs.

Click here to view video of the incident.