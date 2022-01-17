McAllen airport on list of 5G buffer zones

The Federal Aviation Administration has released a list of airports for temporary buffer zones, temporarily banning new 5G cellular coverage set to go live this week.

The issue involves potential disruption of radio frequencies on planes used during low-visibility landings. Seven Texas airports are on the newly released list, including McAllen-Miller International Airport.

Speedy 5G C-Band for mobile communication is about to be deployed this week in selected cities across the country. AT&T and Verizon, which purchased nearly all of the C-Band spectrum for $80 billion in an auction last year, have agreed to the buffer zones surrounding the 50 airports for six months.

“The FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems,” FAA officials said in a statement. “Passengers should check with their airlines if weather is forecast at a destination where 5G interference is possible.”

The issue involves the proximity of the 5G C-Band frequencies, which operate in the 3.7 gigahertz to 3.98-GHz range, and aviation equipment operating in the 4.2 GHz to 4.4GHz range.

Airline passenger planes use their frequencies for radio altimeters, which provide height readings, as well as navigation and collision avoidance systems. These are particularly vital during weather-created, low-visibility landings.

5G C-Band interference could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent aircraft from stopping on the runway, the FAA said.

The new cellular 5G will be rolled out beginning Wednesday.

The FAA said last week the selection of the 50 airports around which 5G will be delayed was based on traffic volume, the number of low-visibility days the airports experienced and geographic location.

Some of the busiest U.S. airports are on the list, including John F. Kennedy International in New York City, O’Hare International in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth International and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston.

In addition to McAllen, other Texas airports on the list are William P. Hobby in Houston, Austin-Bergstrom International, Dallas Love Field and Ellington Airport in Houston.