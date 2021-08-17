McAllen ISD to require masks as per county order

McAllen Independent School District outlined its compliance Tuesday with last week’s county health order mandating masks in schools.

A release from the district Tuesday said facial coverings will be required for all students, visitors, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status, although there are some exemptions to that requirement.

Anyone under the age of two or who has a disability that prevents them from wearing facial coverings can go without a mask, as can anyone eating or drinking, or seated and prepared to do so.

People who are exercising or engaging in physical activity outdoors can go without masks, so long as they maintain a safe distance from other people not in the same household. Swimmers and showerers can also take off their masks.

Finally, any person obtaining a screening service that requires the temporary removal of a facial covering for things like security and surveillance can take off their mask.

“It is highly recommended and encouraged that facial coverings be required at all school-sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, and academic or athletic competitions, as well as during transportation to and from schools,” the release from the district said.