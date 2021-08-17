CBP: Smuggler hid fentanyl in a plastic bucket

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $182,000 in fentanyl they found in a plastic bucket this weekend.

They say a 50-year-old Brownsville man was driving across Veterans International Bridge on Friday in a 2007 Ford sedan. During a secondary inspection officers discovered five packages containing more than 13 pounds of fentanyl.

CBP officers seized the drugs along with the car. The suspect was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents.