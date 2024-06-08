San Benito man killed in fiery crash Friday night

By
Erika De Los Reyes
-
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday, June 7, 2024, on Green Valley Farms Street and Crab Hole Lane in San Benito. (Courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety)

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Friday night in the San Benito area.

The crash occurred around 9:03 p.m. Friday on Green Valley Farms Street and Crab Hole Lane in San Benito, according to a DPS news release.

During the investigation, authorities found that a Mercedes occupied by one male driver, later identified as 30-year-old Eriberto Montanez, a resident of San Benito, was traveling southbound at a “high rate of speed on Green Valley Farms Street,” stated the release.

Montanez veered off the roadway crashing into a ditch before his vehicle became “fully engulfed in flames,” according to the release.

Although a person, who authorities described as a good Samaritan, at the scene was able to get Montanez out of his vehicle, he died at the scene due to his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

