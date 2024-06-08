San Benito man killed in fiery crash Friday night

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Friday night in the San Benito area.

The crash occurred around 9:03 p.m. Friday on Green Valley Farms Street and Crab Hole Lane in San Benito, according to a DPS news release.

During the investigation, authorities found that a Mercedes occupied by one male driver, later identified as 30-year-old Eriberto Montanez, a resident of San Benito, was traveling southbound at a “high rate of speed on Green Valley Farms Street,” stated the release.

Montanez veered off the roadway crashing into a ditch before his vehicle became “fully engulfed in flames,” according to the release.

Although a person, who authorities described as a good Samaritan, at the scene was able to get Montanez out of his vehicle, he died at the scene due to his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.