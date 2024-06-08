McAllen homicide victim ID’d as El Salvadoran man; suspect sought

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old Honduran man for his alleged involvement in a homicide that occurred Thursday morning in McAllen.

McAllen police say they have linked Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza to the murder of 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto, a native of El Salvador, according to a police news release.

Investigators had found Sorto’s body in the 2000 block of Houston Avenue in McAllen.

Mendoza is currently facing a murder charge.

Authorities have taken 57-year-old Mario Nelson Amaya, a McAllen resident, into custody and charged him with a false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor.