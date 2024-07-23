Mission man who ‘doesn’t remember how many times he stabbed victim’ indicted

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mission man suspected in a homicide, and who told authorities he doesn’t remember how many times he stabbed his victim, was indicted on June 26 and is set to be arraigned by the end of July, according to court records.

Juan Jose Polanco, 54, called the police on himself after fatally stabbing Jose Candelario Moreno Jr. during an altercation, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At 2:43 a.m., Mission police arrived at Polanco’s residence located at 809 Nueces St. and spoke with Polanco and a witness named Roberto Villarreal, the affidavit said.

Officers found Moreno face down on the kitchen floor in a puddle of blood inside Polanco’s residence.

According to the document, Moreno’s body had a puncture wound to his upper left back and a second wound to his left rib area. A kitchen knife was found next to Moreno’s body in the puddle of blood.

Further investigation indicated that Moreno sustained multiple stab wounds.

Villarreal told investigators that Polanco showed up at his residence “in a panic” and was “emotional.” Polanco told Villarreal he had stabbed someone, according to the affidavit.

“Mr. Villarreal told Juan Jose Polanco … that he needed to call the police,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Villarreal then loaned the defendant his cellular phone to call the Mission police department.”

Polanco agreed to an interview and told investigators that he didn’t remember how many times he stabbed Moreno during the physical altercation, the affidavit said.

He was arrested on Feb. 26 and remains jailed in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.