Buy a Blizzard and benefit Driscoll’s RGV children’s hospital

Cool off and do a good deed. That’s the idea as Dairy Queens in the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi areas will be donating 50% of all Blizzard sales to Driscoll Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Dairy Queen in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospital are giving back to local children’s hospitals with every purchase of a Blizzard for its annual Miracle Treat Day, both the eatery and hospital system announced in news releases.

The owner of the Dairy Queens in the Valley and Corpus areas will give the contributions from all Blizzard sales to the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley and Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi.

The goal of the event, which will be held all day Thursday, is to provide the hospitals with funds for critical treatments, lifesaving equipment and other essential pediatric healthcare resources.

For Bob Lozano, chief executive officer of Food and People, Miracle Treat Day is “more than just a fundraiser” but rather a way to celebrate community by making a positive impact.

“Miracle Treat Day is a special tradition that allows our DQ family and our Fans to come

together to show our support for the incredible work being done at Children’s Miracle

Network Hospitals,” Lozano said in the release. “We invite everyone to join us on July 25th and make a difference in a child’s life, One Blizzard at a time.”

DQ officials are encouraging community members to support the event by purchasing Blizzard favorites such as the Mint Oreo Blizzard or the Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard or even the classic Oreo Blizzard.

In their release, Driscoll said the DQ brand has sponsored the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 40 years, “benefiting member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.”

Located in Edinburg, Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley opened its doors earlier this year in May. The $105 million facility with eight floors brought new medical tech to the region and the opportunity for Valley residents to avoid traveling to Corpus Christi for children’s care.