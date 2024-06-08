28-year-old La Feria man killed in Weslaco area crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead Friday night near Weslaco.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Farm-to-Market Road 1015 south of Mile 5 Line south of Weslaco, according to a news release.

During their investigation, troopers found that a gray Toyota Scion, which was occupied by a female driver and two passengers, was traveling southbound on FM 1015 when a black Dodge Charger traveling northbound on the same road collided with the Toyota.

The Charger, which was occupied by a male driver and a pregnant female, had “attempted to pass other vehicles in a no-passing zone,” according to the release.

The driver of the Charger, 28-year-old Jorge Colunga, a resident of La Feria, attempted to veer back into the northbound lane; however, he was unable to do so and collided with the Toyota.

The female driver of the Toyota and one of her passengers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries as well as the female passenger of the Charger, who went into labor.

Colunga died at the scene due to his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.