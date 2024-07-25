Brownsville traffic stop results in arrest, seizure of 23 pounds of cocaine

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man is under arrest after admitting to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he had more than 23 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

Alberto Aguirre was arrested on Monday after pulling the man over when he was traveling north on Paredes Line Road in a silver Nissan Rogue SUV, according to a news release, which said he committed a “traffic infraction.”

The release does not say what that infraction was.

“The K9 Deputy conducted a probable cause traffic stop on the Nissan Rogue near the area of Paredes Line Rd. and Galveston Rd.,” the release stated. “During the encounter, the Deputy reported making contact with the driver, who was in the process of lighting a cigarette.”

The sheriff’s office said Aguirre was nervous and was shaking his hands and fumbling around while looking for his insurance and driver’s license.

After asking Aguirre to step out of the vehicle and checking for weapons, the deputy asked whether Aguirre had any drugs or weapons in the vehicle.

“The Deputy reported that Aguirre voluntarily admitted to narcotics being inside and pointed towards the Nissan Rogue,” the release stated.

Authorities found a black trash bag in the rear floorboard area behind the driver’s seat that had 10 bundles of cocaine weighing a little more than 23 pounds, according to the release.

Aguirre is facing drug trafficking charges.