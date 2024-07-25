Brownsville police seeks public’s help in cold case homicide

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in resolving a 2023 murder of a 22-year-old man.

Police said the killing happened on Dec. 23, 2023 in the 3200 block of E. 28th Street that killed Adam Hunter Garza.

“Despite extensive efforts, the case remains unresolved and we are asking for your assistance for any information that may help solve this case,” police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives have identified a vehicle of interest: a red or maroon 2000s Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with information on those responsible for the crimes should call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. Anonymous tipsters can also provide information through the P3 TIPs smartphone application.

“The Brownsville Police Department reassures the public that every lead is being thoroughly investigated,” the post stated. “We will keep you updated as the investigation progresses.”