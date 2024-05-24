Mission family arrested after son allegedly kills man in auto-ped crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mission family was arrested Thursday after the son admitted to police to fatally striking a pedestrian in McAllen early Wednesday morning and telling his mom, dad and sister who failed to report the accident, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jose Luis Miranda Nava, 25, was booked on a collision involving death charge while his dad, Jose Luis Miranda Garcia; mom, Alma Delia Nava Resendiz; and sister, Samantha Adilene Nava Miranda, were booked on a failing to report a felony charge.

At 5:23 a.m. on Wednesday, McAllen police responded to the 500 block of N. 29th Street in regards to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Once at the location, officers found the body of Juan Carlos Garcia, 54, in the middle of the road with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Near the body, police found a Chevrolet emblem and it was determined that the vehicle that struck Garcia had fled the scene.

According to the affidavit, detectives subsequently made contact with Miranda Nava at the 2600 block of Pecan Boulevard where he admitted to being the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe that struck Garcia and leaving the scene without stopping to help.

The affidavit goes on to say that Miranda Nava returned to the scene to determine whether a person was involved in the crash and didn’t report it.

Miranda Nava added that his mother, Nava Resendiz, was his passenger at the time of the crash and that he notified his father, Miranda Garcia, as well as his sister, Nava Miranda, of the accident.

Detectives also spoke to Miranda Garcia at the scene where the Tahoe was located where he restated the events that occurred and that he was aware his son struck a person and left the scene.

Miranda Nava remains jailed on a $100,000 bond while his family were each given a $10,000 bond.