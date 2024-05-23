Mission man charged in fatal McAllen auto-pedestrian crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 25-year-old Mission man has been charged for the early Wednesday morning auto-pedestrian crash that left a McAllen man dead.

Lt. Joel Morales said Jose Luis Miranda-Nava made a first appearance Thursday on a charge of collision involving personal injury or death.

He is accused of hitting and killing 54-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia at approximately 5:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of N. 29th Street.

He received a $100,000 bond, Morales said.

