Mission CISD, community readying school supplies for event

MISSION — In preparation for the Mission CISD Back-to-School Bash next week, volunteers from around the district and the community joined together this morning to pack over 1,000 bags containing school supplies.

Packing supplies at the Mission Event Center, teams and groups from both Mission high schools came together to provide support.

The bags included spiral notebooks, composition books, pens, pencils, crayons, binders and other additional items. The school supplies are only for registered Mission CISD students on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

The event also features other services to students.

Students can receive free vision screenings, free haircuts provided by Mission CISD cosmetology, immunizations, sports physicals, and general information for each Mission CISD campus.

Erika Espinosa, a senior on the Mission Veterans Memorial cross country team said her team and her came to help prepare the bags for the event.

“It is such a good feeling knowing that you’re here with other people from other schools, like the Mission (High) girls are here and everybody’s here and you get to participate with them and know that you’re going to help to give to a good cause,” she said.

Starting her senior year next month, Espinosa said it is a good way to start off her senior year by giving back.

Itzel De Leon, a junior in the Mission Vets swimming and diving and water polo team also came out with both of her teams to help in the event.

“It makes me feel happy because I know some kids that can’t afford all the school supplies, but they are gonna get some help and putting it together with my team and other schools like it makes it fun and enjoyable,” she said.

De Leon added that both of her teams were excited to be able to come out and help their community.

The Mission CISD Back-to-School Bash will be held at the Mission Event Center on Tuesday, July 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.