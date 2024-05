Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 54-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning in McAllen.

Lt. Joel Morales said Wednesday afternoon that the auto-pedestrian crash happened at approximately 5:32 a.m. in the 500 block of N. 29th Street.

The crash killed McAllen resident Juan Carlos Garcia.

Morales said one person is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information was immediately released.