Jury acquits man of fatal Harlingen shooting

A man has been acquitted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a fatal shooting in Harlingen, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Baldemar Gonzalez, however, was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The trial started April 22 and ended April 25, court records indicate.

He had been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Pablo Vuittonet on June 10, 2021.

Around 4 p.m. that day, Harlingen police were called to the 1500 block of N. Commerce Street where they found Vuittonet’s body with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Vuittonet was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Investigators then arrested Gonzalez, who was 66 at the time, at the location of the shooting.

He was arraigned on a murder charge and booked on a $1 million bond.

At the time of the shooting, police had not disclosed the motive for the shooting.

Gonzalez remains held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.