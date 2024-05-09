Brownsville officer recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville police officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the chest late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:02 p.m. when patrol officers responded to the 0 block of Coahuila Court for a call about an open door.

While checking the door, the homeowner shot at the officer on his property, police said.

“One of our officers was shot in the chest,” police said.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries “thanks to issued protective equipment.”

The officer, who is in good spirits, is expected to make a full recovery.

Police did not say whether the homeowner is facing charges and did not identify him.

However, police did say the investigation is ongoing.