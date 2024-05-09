Abused infant airlifted to hospital; Edinburg family charged

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Edinburg mother and grandmother are under arrest on child abuse charges after nursing staff at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance reported they brought a 17-month-old infant with visible bruising all over her body and a laceration under her chin to the hospital.

In a news release, Edinburg police said officers responded to the hospital shortly after 11 a.m. for an injury to a child report.

Detectives contacted the mother of the infant, 21-year-old Selena Quinanilla Silva, who was present at the hospital. They also contacted Maria del Rosario Castillo, the infant’s paternal grandmother, and spoke with her at a separate location.

“Through the course of the investigation, both Silva and Castillo made incriminating statements regarding the injuries suffered by the infant,” the release stated.

They were both arrested.

“The infant, currently in critical but stable condition, was airlifted to Driscoll Children’s Hospital for further care,” the release stated.

Authorities also arrested the child’s father, Matthew Martinez, 21, in Beaumont on Wednesday.